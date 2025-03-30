Tinubu Group Empowers 19 Youths With Financial Support

Share

On Saturday, a group, Tinubu Family Youth Initiative empowered no fewer than 19 youths in Lagos State.

The empowerment programme saw 15 of them receive a N100,000 cash gift each to support their businesses and education, while four other family members received N300,000 each for welfare support.

Speaking at the presentation, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mr Ahmed Akintunde Tinubu, said the initiative was part of a broader effort to equip young people with essential resources for success.

“Today, we take a bold step towards a future where every member of the Tinubu Youth Family is empowered, supported, and positioned for success.

“This is more than financial aid. It represents our shared responsibility and commitment to uplifting one another,” he said, noting that economic uncertainty and limited opportunities threaten the dreams of many.

“Yet, in the face of these challenges, we must remind ourselves of an undeniable truth: ‘Charity begins at home.’ As a family known for its generosity and strength, it is time we channel that same energy inward, ensuring that no Tinubu family member is left behind.”

He underscored the need to empower artisans, traders, and professionals in the family.

“This empowerment programme prioritizes education, entrepreneurship, and career growth. Today, we extend financial aid to our students, ensuring they have the resources to complete their education without undue hardship.

“But our vision goes beyond scholarships. We recognise the urgent need to empower artisans, traders, and professionals within our family. The challenge is not just about funding; it is about creating real opportunities, jobs, mentorship, and sustainable growth,” he said.

“The truth is, we have the talent. We have the skills. We have ambitious graduates, hardworking entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking the right opportunities. We need now is unity of purpose.”

The Chairman announced Mrs Feyisara Atobatele-Tinubu as the face of the empowerment project and confirmed that the second phase would be launched soon.

The Secretary of the group, Mr Rotimi Tinubu, urged the family to remain committed to leveraging its networks, opening doors, and building structure for sustainable empowerment.

He expressed appreciation for donations from privileged family members and encouraged them to make empowerment a tradition.

“This is not just an event. It is a movement toward self-reliance and progress, defining the Tinubu family’s future for generations to come,” he said.

A beneficiary and entrepreneur in the luxury wear industry, Yekini Tinubu, expressed gratitude for the financial support extended to him, adding that he plans to use the funds to acquire digital skills and enhance his marketing strategies.

Atobatele-Tinubu praised the organisers for their efforts and said she would invest the money in expanding her fruit juice business.

As the face of the project, she pledged dedication to uniting the family.

