Tinubu Group Appoints Seasoned Journalist Agbebiyi Media Director

The Lagos State chapter of the youth-driven support movement, Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), has announced the appointment of Abimbola Agbebiyi as its Director of Media and Publicity.

Agbebiyi is a seasoned journalist and media entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in broadcast journalism. She brings extensive expertise in media management, public relations, and grassroots communication, positioning her well to lead RTIFN Lagos State’s media and publicity efforts.

In this strategic role, Agbebiyi will lead the chapter’s communications, overseeing media relations, content development, and public engagement to advance the movement’s mission of promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Her appointment was confirmed by the Lagos State Coordinator of RTIFN and Chairman of Conference 57 (the League of Local Government Chairmen in Lagos State), Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa.

He expressed confidence in Agbebiyi’s experience and capacity to drive a strong, visible, and coordinated media strategy across the state.

In her new role, Agbebiyi will focus on strengthening the movement’s digital presence, shaping its public narrative, and ensuring consistent messaging across both traditional and social media platforms.

Speaking on her appointment, Agbebiyi said: “I am humbled and honoured to serve as Director of Media and Publicity for RTIFN Lagos State. I look forward to working with the team to effectively communicate our vision, engage residents, and promote initiatives that highlight the achievements of the Tinubu administration.”

RTIFN, founded by Seyi Tinubu, is a youth-driven platform committed to promoting the administration’s transformative policies, mobilising grassroots support, and fostering public awareness of ongoing reforms.

Under the leadership of Hon. Olowa in Lagos State, the chapter remains focused on deepening grassroots mobilisation, enhancing strategic media engagement, and amplifying the achievements of the Tinubu administration as part of efforts to build momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.