Tinubu Greets Zinox Chair, Ekeh At 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Leonard Stanley Nnamdi Ekeh, founder and chairman of Zinox Group, on his 70th birthday.

The President rejoiced with the accomplished entrepreneur on his Platinum Jubilee, describing him as one of Nigeria’s pioneering innovators in the information technology sector.

The President recalled the launch in 2001 of Zinox Technologies Limited to manufacture computers and accessories; a ground breaking moment for indigenous technology production.

Tinubu acknowledged Ekeh’s contributions to the growth of the nation’s manufacturing and information technology ecosystem and commended him for being a pace-setter and dynamic industrialist.

The President also commended the entrepreneur for his commitment to promoting the Nigerian brand and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

As the chairman of Zinox Group celebrates this milestone, the President wishes him good health and more years of groundbreaking accomplishments.