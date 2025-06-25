Tinubu Greets Gabjabiamila On Birthday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with his Chief of Staff, Olufemi Gbajabiamila, on his birthday on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila, a lawyer, served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

The President underscored Gbajabiamila’s salutary contributions to Nigeria’s fledgling democracy and the legislature, where he spent much of his political career.

Gbajabiamila was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003, representing the Surulere Constituency of Lagos State. He served in the House for six consecutive terms and was both Minority and Majority Leader at different times.

Tinubu also noted Gbajabiamila’s commitment to the development of Lagos State, particularly his Surulere constituency.

The President encouraged his Chief of Staff to continue supporting him in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda to create a better, more economically viable, and more prosperous Nigeria.

He wished Gbajabiamila a long life and good health.

