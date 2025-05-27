Tinubu Greets Ex-Shell MD Mutiu Sunmonu On 70th Birthday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mutiu Sunmonu, a renowned corporate titan and respected figure in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, celebrated on Tuesday.

Sunmonu, who served as Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd from 2008 to 2015, is currently the Chairman of Petralon Energy, a leading indigenous exploration and production company.

A graduate of the University of Lagos and Harvard University, Sunmonu transitioned into a prominent corporate leadership role following his retirement from Shell.

He has chaired several boards, including that of Julius Berger Plc—where he recently stepped down—and currently serves as a non-executive director of the Nigerian Exchange Group.

President Tinubu joined family, friends, and associates in celebrating the life and achievements of the technocrat, lauding his resilience, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to national development.

“Your exemplary life of diligence, integrity, and enduring faith in Nigeria, demonstrated through your sustained engagement in the oil and gas sector, has significantly contributed to skills development, job creation, and increased crude oil production,” Tinubu said.

“You are a shining example and an inspiration to the next generation of Nigerian technocrats and entrepreneurs,” the President added.

President Tinubu commended Sunmonu for his decades-long dedication to the energy sector and prayed for God’s continued blessings, good health, renewed strength, and a sound mind in the years ahead.

