Tinubu Greets Ex-Senate Leader, Ndoma-Egba, At 70

President Bola Tinubu has heartily congratulated Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, on his 70th birthday.

Tinubu described Ndoma-Egba as a patriot and statesman who distinguished himself in the legal profession and the National Assembly.

Ndoma-Egba represented Cross River Central Senatorial District in the Senate for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2015.

The President extolled the virtues of the Senate Leader of the 7th National Assembly for his outstanding interventions during critical moments, such as when the country was in the throes of a leadership crisis and the Senate rose to the occasion.

“I rejoice with the family, friends and associates of one of the finest legal luminaries and statesmen in the country on this important milestone of turning 70.

“Senator Ndoma-Egba has served the country well in many capacities. He has been a stabilising force in public service and politics. It is on record that he remains the first and only lawyer to date to earn the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria while serving in the Senate.

“I congratulate Ndoma-Egba on his 70th birthday and wish him more years and good health as he continues to serve Nigeria and humanity.”