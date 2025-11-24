Tinubu Greets Ex-NNPC Boss, Obaseki At 80

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Gaius Obaseki, as he clocks 80.

In a personal message issued on Monday, the President wrote: “I congratulate you on your 80th birthday on November 25. It is a rare blessing to reach such a venerable age after decades of hard work, diligent service, and the pursuit of excellence.

“I join your family, friends and associates to celebrate you and your outstanding accomplishments, including your remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“Joining the Nigerian National Oil Company, which later became the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, as a geologist many decades ago, you rose to become the first manager of the National Reserve Evaluation Project at the company by dint of dedication and industry.

“Later, based on your knowledge and expertise, you became the managing director of the Nigerian Gas Company and group general manager of the crude oil marketing division at NNPC in 1998.

“In 1999, you eventually emerged as the group managing director of the NNPC, during which you launched a series of robust reforms to reposition the nation’s oil and gas industry.

“You made enduring impressions and exceptional impact across onshore-to-offshore operations, from deep offshore to gas development, pipeline to depot construction, refinery rehabilitation, LNG development, and global petroleum diplomacy.

“Leveraging your extensive understanding of the oil and gas industry, you initiated comprehensive operational and legal reforms, an external marketing strategy, and the construction of mega stations.

“Indeed, many still talk about your enduring legacy at NNPC to this day.

I commend your brilliance, diligence, and patriotism and thank you for your service to our nation.

As you join the Octogenarian Club, I pray that God Almighty will grant you continued strength and the grace of more years in good health.”