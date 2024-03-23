Tinubu Greets Elumelu, Ex-Ogun First Lady On Birthdays

President Bola Tinubu extended his warmest congratulations to the Chairman of Heirs Holding, Mr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, on his birthday yesterday. This is coming just as the President also extended his warmest congratulations to a former First Lady of Ogun State, Yeye Olufunke Daniel as she also clocked 60th yesterday.

In a release by the President’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, the President celebrated the foremost businessman and philanthropist, who is also the chairman of Transcorp, United Bank for Africa, and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. Commending Elumelu for his industry and the uncommon spirit of excellence that governs the entirety of his enterprise, Tinubu acknowledged the business leader’s streak of genius in driving investments, creating opportunities for Africa’s ebullient youths, and providing them with the support they need to soar.

The President thanked Elumelu and wished him many more years in good health and strength as he persists in his endeavor of contributing substantially to national and continental development.