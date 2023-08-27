Tinubu Graces NBA 63rd Annual General Conference

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday attended the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja.

President Tinubu had on Friday accepted an offer to officially inaugurate the 63rd Annual General Conference of the association after he hosted the NBA leadership, led by Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President promised to be at the conference as he said that his administration would examine the pay of the nation’s judges.

The issue of corruption in the judiciary, according to Tinubu, will be addressed through the thorough evaluation of judicial officers’ pay and benefits.

Given his groundbreaking achievement in overhauling the administration of justice in Lagos State, the President claimed to be fully aware of all the problems facing the judiciary.