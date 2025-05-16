Tinubu, Gowon, Jonathan, Others Celebrate Mary Lar At 90

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Mary Lar, widow of the first civilian Governor of Plateau State, Chief Solomon Daushep Lar, as a woman of substance whose impact transcends national boundaries.

Speaking through Senator Simon Bako Lalong at her 90th birthday celebration and the unveiling of her memoir “Life with My Best Friend” in Abuja, President Tinubu hailed Prof. Lar as a beacon of education, hope, and service.

“She remains a radiant symbol of educational advancement and social impact,” Tinubu said, noting that she is one of the first female professors from Northern Nigeria—a pioneering achievement that continues to inspire generations of women and girls across the country.

Highlighting her contributions to education, the President said, “Her visionary leadership led to the establishment of Nigeria’s Nomadic Education Programme—a groundbreaking initiative that has brought learning to children in underserved and mobile communities.

She has also mentored countless students who have gone on to become giants in their fields both in Nigeria and globally.”

Reflecting on her late husband, Tinubu said, “Chief Solomon Lar and I were fellow travelers on the long and often arduous road to a democratic Nigeria. Though we came from different regions and political platforms, we shared a conviction—that Nigeria must be governed not by fear, but in freedom; not by force, but by the rule of law; not in fragments, but as one indivisible nation.”

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, described Prof. Lar as “an epitome of beauty, intellect, and compassion,” noting her selfless sacrifices, particularly in championing the cause of women. He commended her for her resilience and service, which have earned her national and international acclaim.

Also speaking at the event, former President Goodluck Jonathan described Prof. Lar’s contributions as “a point of reference for the younger generation,” lauding her achievements and humility. He urged young Nigerians to emulate her example and build on her legacies to help the nation attain its full potential.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, praised Prof. Lar for her deep commitment to God and her unwavering loyalty to her late husband, which, he said, contributed significantly to his success in public service.

Renowned academic and politician, Prof. Jerry Gana, who reviewed her memoir, Life with My Best Friend, described the book as “a national treasure—an intimate window into a partnership that shaped not just a family, but a democratic ideal.” According to him, “In those pages, the nation rediscovers the power of quiet sacrifice, of love anchored in public duty, and of a life lived for something greater than self.”

The event served not only as a celebration of Prof. Mary Lar’s remarkable life but also as a reflection on the values of service, sacrifice, and leadership that defined her journey and that of her late husband.

Share