Tinubu, Gowon, Danjuma, Akpabio, Others For Chief Clark’s Autobiography Presentation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the public presentation of an autobiography of Chief (Dr) E. K. Clark, OFR, CON.

Also, a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon is scheduled to be the Chairman of the occasion while a former Minister of Defence, General T. Y. Danjuma, will be the Chief Presenter presentation of the book titled “Brutally Frank.”

According to a statement issued by the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Ambassador Dr Godknows Igali, the Senate President, His Excellency, Godswill Akpabio, is to deliver a keynote address while the Book Reviewer will be Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, former Governor of Edo State.

The book’s public presentation on Thursday, August 22 will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, and is slated to commence by 11 am.

The statement also said that other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion, include former Presidents and Heads of State, Governors of the 36 States, and Members of the National Assembly, both serving and former.

It added that the Royal Fathers of the Day include, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto; His Majesty, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin; Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ojaja II), CFR, the Ooni of Ife; His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR, the Obi of Onitsha; His Majesty, King Alfred P. Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon Brass; His Royal Majesty, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakeruo, rtd., Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Delta State, and other traditional rulers across Nigeria.

It said, “The Governors of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed; Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri; Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, are the Chief Hosts.

“Also expected in attendance are Members of the Diplomatic corp, Captains of Industries, Leaders of Religious Bodies and Socio-Cultural Organisations, among others.”