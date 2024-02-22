Tinubu, Gowon Brainstorm Over ECOWAS Crisis

President Bola Tinubu has met with the former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon where both leaders discussed the current crisis rocking the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Recall that some member states of the regional body, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso recently pulled out of the union following coups in those countries that ousted democratically elected leaderships and the consequent sanctions against them by the body.

Recall also that the Nigerian President is the incumbent Chairman of ECOWAS. Gowon, who noted that his meeting with Tinubu was the first since he took over power last year, said he was at the Villa to discuss various is- sues with the President, “especially the issue of the ECOWAS problem at the moment which I think needs to be re- solved. And being the surviving leader, or founding father of the ECOWAS, I think we had to discuss some of his plans in order to see what can be done to bring the matter under control.

“So, this is what has brought me here and we had a very interesting meeting and I’m sure some of you have read report that I refused to attend ECOWAS conference. You know trying to give that impression that it was me who was probably trying to sort of sabotage ECOWAS. “No, that is not the case. I think there was a miscommunication but then it gave the opportunity for Mr President to call me so that we can discuss what I was to do. So that ECOWAS meeting was part of the discussion we had today.

So that has been done and solved and I hope that we can probably be able to have that message done later on today at ECOWAS headquarters probably by 5pm they will let you know.” Asked what his advice was to Tinubu on the state of the nation, Gowon said: “I think the government is trying their best to deal with the various problems of the country. “And it is too early to sort of say absolute result; perfect result will be achieved now. That is my opinion.”