Tinubu Govt Lacks Compassion – Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, on Sunday criticised the government of President Bola Tinubu for lacking compassion, saying that the president does not care much about the citizens.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Obi said that Nigerians need a president that truly cares about their wellbeing, adding that he would be such a president if elected to lead the country in 2027.

When asked if there is anything the present government has done which lacks compassion, Obi narrated how President Tinubu chose to go on Christmas holiday in Lagos in December 2024 instead of going to Ibadan where several children died in a stampede at a Christmas party.

The economic expert also condemned the president over the attack in Benue State, saying he went to Benue but failed to reach Yelwata where the attack happened.

“People want to get up and see a president that cares, a president that shows compassion,” Obi said

“Today we have a country without compassion, leadership without compassion does not exist, it is a minus, it is not good for a country.”

“There is no compassion, people lost their children that will lead this country in the future he went for Christmas holiday,” he said.