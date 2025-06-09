Tinubu Govt Incited LP Crisis – Peter Obi

Share

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi on Monday accused President Tinubu’s government of being responsible for the lingering crisis in the LP.

The former Anambra governor made the accusation during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show program.

According to Obi, the leadership crisis in the LP was instigated and sustained by the government of today.

He said: “This is what you get, always, right? This is what you get always in Nigeria, because we now live in a country of propaganda and lies – and they manufacture it.

“The problem we have in Labor Party is problem instigated and sustained by the government of today.

“I don’t need to tell you when you have a party chairman who calls a state governor a dwarf and dwarf thinking. Forget about me, so it’s not weak.

“Okay, I’m weak, but it’s not weak. Is every other person there weak? So we’re not sincere with ourselves.

“You speak the truth and they call you names. And we now live in a country of propaganda and lies. They are trying to put problems everywhere, they want to even put problems in families.”

