Tinubu Govt Has Failed Nigerians – Adebayo

The 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has claimed that the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu has failed Nigerians in every aspect of governance.

Adebayo, who spoke on Tuesday during an interview on the Arise Television Prime Time show, alleged that the Tinubu administration has neglected key sectors such as security, education, justice, and poverty alleviation.

Speaking on the economy, the former presidential candidate blasted the Federal Government’s handling of poverty and development.

READ ALSO

He also criticised the administration’s student loan policy, noting that poor infrastructure and recurring strikes undermine its purpose.

Adebayo also condemned the recent presidential pardons, describing them as a fiasco.

He urged Nigerians to reject any attempt to re-elect the Tinubu administration, warning that a second term would compound the nation’s disgrace.

“I thought they would recognise that the country needs security and ensure safety across Nigeria, but they haven’t done much.

“New terror groups are emerging, communities in the Middle Belt are turning against each other, and Boko Haram remains undefeated. Today, you’re more likely to see officials taking selfies with terrorists than fighting them,” Adebayo said.