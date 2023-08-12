Tinubu Govt Boosting Intelligence Services To Curtail Trans-Sahara Terrorism – Shettima

The Government of President Bola Tinubu is introducing a new strategy that will enhance the Nation Intelligence Services to curtail the threats of Trans-Sahara Terrorism and other illegal infiltration into the Country.

The President who spoke through his Vice President, Kashim Shettima, during the graduation ceremony of 169 Police Cadets in Wudil Police Academy, Kano State said Nigerians have hopes in the Nigeria Police as much is desired from them.

He said the passing out parade renewed the faith in a better protective country, with a Police Force combatant ready to protect the country, adding that it gives Nigerians hopes of a prosperous peaceful country.

Kashim Shettima hints that It is impossible to measure any moral compass without a needed desired Security, that is capable of protecting Nigeria.

He urged the new Police officers that they should have Justice over compromise and accountability over Corruption, saying the immense difficulties facing Nigerians would be settled with a more prosperous Security that would protect their wellbeing.

“Our confidence in the Security architecture gives hope to the County, therefore they should serve the nation without compromising their dignity, the nation required their patriotic services they should stay vigilant and focus on the idea of policing the Nation”.

“Nigeria places confidence in the Police they should not abuse that confidence, they should strive to achieve that confidence, the Administration of Tinubu is introducing serious measures to boost the Police and other Security by enhancing the intelligence community to tackle trans-Saharan terrorism and other illegal movements.”

Earlier the Commandant Police Academy Wudil, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, said the Academy is Graduating 169 who were Awarded with Bachelor Degrees in different Learnings, with the Co ideals of the Academy to produce excellent Police officers for the protection of the Nigeria State.

He said they have expanded the academic program to soon establish the Department of Engineering and other professional departments, urging the new recruits to discharge their duties against any odds.