Tinubu Govt Adjusts Cybercrime Charge Against Sowore

The legal tussle between the Federal Government and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has reached a new height as the Nigerian Government amends cybercrime charges filed against the human rights activist for describing President Bola Tinubu as “Criminal” in a post he made on social media platforms.

The amended charge, which was sighted by New Telegraph, was signed by a team of prosecutors comprising three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) led by Mr Akinolu Kehinde.

Following the removal of X Inc. and Meta (Facebook) Inc. as defendants, the FG further reduced the counts in the original charge from five to two.

Recall that Sowore had been arraigned before the court on December 2, 2025, and is also expected to take a fresh plea before trial Justice Mohammed Umar.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge, after which the court released him on bail on self-recognition.

Specifically, the FG alleged that he committed offences contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, as well as sections 59 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

Sowore made a contentious post on August 25, 2025, which came after President Tinubu, while on an official visit in Brazil, claimed his administration had successfully ended corruption in Nigeria.

Perturbed by the post that referenced President Tinubu as a “criminal”, the Department of State Services (DSS) informed two social media platforms demanding a ban on Sowore’s account and the removal of the vexatious statement.

DSS also wrote a letter to the activist, asking him to delete the post from all the platforms it was shared on.

The charge came after both Sowore and the social media platforms declined the request by the DSS.

According to the prosecution, the purpose of Sowore’s post was to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country, especially among individuals who hold divergent views on President Tinubu’s personality.

It added that the defamatory post was aimed at tarnishing the personality and reputation of President Tinubu.

Among the exhibits tendered before the court were a printout of Sowore’s posts on X and Facebook, as well as the letters DSS wrote to the two platforms.

When the charge was previously read to him before trial by Justice Umar, Sowore—who was the presidential flag bearer of the AAC in the 2019 and 2023 elections—pleaded his innocence, even as his counsel, Mr Marshall Abubakar, prayed the court to release him on bail pending the determination of the case.

The defence counsel had also informed the court that his client filed a motion to challenge the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the charge.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Mr Kehinde, SAN, opposed the bail application, insisting that the defendant posed a flight risk.

He further applied for time to react to the defendant’s preliminary objection, which he said was just served on him.

In his ruling, Justice Umar held that he was minded to release the defendant on bail.

The trial judge said he took cognisance of the fact that the defendant was not only a presidential candidate in the country but had earlier surrendered his international passport to the court.

Consequently, he granted the defendant bail on self-recognition.

However, the court barred him from making statements capable of jeopardising the peace and security of the country.

Justice Umar cautioned that the court would not hesitate to revoke the defendant’s bail should he violate the terms.

The amended charge read: “That you, Omoyele Sowore, adult, male, on or about the 25th day of August, 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly or intentionally send a message by means of a computer system or network, to wit: your official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle page, @YeleSowore, wherein you posted the following message/tweet: ‘This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria.

What audacity to lie shamelessly!’ which message you knew to be false and posted for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria, posing a threat to life, or causing such a message to be sent and thereby committing the offence of cyberstalking contrary to Sections 24(1)(b) and 24(2)(a), (b), and (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, and punishable under the same section.