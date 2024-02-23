Tinubu, Govs, Others Bid Akeredolu Farewell

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of Federation, (SGF), George Akume, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and State governors were among the dignitaries that converged in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State to bid late governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu farewell.

Aside from Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors including Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Engr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori of Delta State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Ademola Adeleke of Osun were at Saint Andrew, Imola, Owo to bid Akeredolu farewell.

Others in the burial service included National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Umar Ganduje, Minister of State for Youth, Mr Olawande Ayodele, former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former governors of Ogun and Ekiti State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Senior lawyers including Chiefs Akin Olujimi, Olusola Oke SAN, Chief Femi Falana, and Eyitayo Jegede SAN were at the service. Other dignitaries included former Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa, Southwest Vice Chairman of APC, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, and former Commissioner of NDDC, Hon Gbenga Edema.

Also in the church service were judges of the State High Court, former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, wife of late TB Joshua, Mrs Evelyn Temitope Joshua, Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Olayide Adelami, members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, and NDDC Commissioner, Otito Atikase.

Shettima who presented the speech of President Tinubu said Nigeria has lost a fearless soldier and unwavering advocate in the person of the late Akeredolu.

Tinubu lauded Akeredolu’s indomitable legacy of national service describing the late governor as a remarkable soul.

The President reflected on the transience of life and the enduring impact of our choices. He lauded Akeredolu’s courage, dedication, and his unwavering stance as “a fearless soldier for his people.”

His words “As we gather here today, we are confronted with one inexorable truth: seasons come and seasons go, much like the ebb and flow of our lives, and each of us shall go with the tides one after the other.

“We are also reminded that in this transient journey through life, we are but whispers in the wind. The parts of us that endure after we get to the end of our journey are the choices we make, and this moment is the ultimate confirmation of the noble paths trodden by our dear brother.”

President Tinubu traced Akeredolu’s journey, from his distinguished legal career to his pivotal role as Governor of Ondo State.

Tinubu praised Akeredolu’s vast intelligence and the profound impact of his leadership, noting that ” There was no point in life where his voice shook in telling his truth. He was a vastly intelligent man whose passion has created quite a wide vacuum beyond this community.”

The President emphasised Akeredolu’s commitment to serving through democratic means, stating that “he recognised that the most pragmatic path to serving humanity is to present ourselves willingly to be chosen by the people.”

He commended his “strength of character and conviction”, acknowledging the sacrifices he made to serve his community.

While acknowledging the grief of the nation, President Tinubu emphasised that this day was not just about mourning.

His words “Today is a day of remembrance, a day to pay our respects, a day to reflect on the fact that our friend and brother served humanity to the best of his abilities,” he said.

He urged the nation to cherish Akeredolu’s memory and the indomitable legacy he leaves behind and noted that the “memories we hold dear will be a source of comfort in these difficult times. And may God, in His infinite mercy, repose Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul and bring solace to his loved ones.”

Similarly, Aiyedatiwa in his eulogy said the late governor stood for truth, good governance and the rule of law. He said his predecessor used the instrument of government to intervene in critical areas of infrastructure, and health.

His words ” Akeredolu was an illustrious son of Owo, a good colleague to legal professionals. He was something to everybody. Good people don’t live long.”

Aiyedatiwa described the late Akeredolu as a blessing not only to the State but to Nigeria and humanity at large. He said people should learn from the legacies left behind by the former governor.

In his sermon, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Revd Chukwudum Ndukuba called on President Tinubu to do something to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Ndukuba who was represented by Dean of Church Blessing Enyindah said everybody would be responsible and accountable for anything they do while on earth.

Speaking on the State of the nation especially the hardship being faced by the citizens, the Cleric said “We have the hope he would do it because he promised us renewed hope and according to him, it is his turn, so the turn and opportunity have been given to him now. We are waiting and expecting the fulfilment of the renewed hope.

“We plead with him to do it fast because time, that is four or eight years as the case may be, is brief and the time is running.”

The Cleric said every good work attracts reward while bad words attract punishment. He said God has given people the opportunity to live purposely and meaningfully.

His words” As parents, church member or pastor. You have a reward for your deeds. You as a politician; did you promise heaven and earth and renege after you got to the office? As a contractor, did you complete the project or abandon it? If you want favourable judgment, repent now.