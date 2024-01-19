Tinubu, Govs and Opposition: Let Healing of Nigeria Begin

T he year 2023 was both remarkable and eventful in Nigeria not just for the mere fact that it was a general elections year. After all, general elections have severally been conducted in the nation before. The distinctive things about the 2023 general elections were the political reawakening that characterised it beginning from the repeal, re-enactment and amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act. The end product of the entire legislative enterprise struck Nigerians, especially the youths, like a thunderbolt, waking up in them the fire of civic responsibility and political consciousness which several years of leadership and legislative drudgery had quenched for years. Nigerian youths, nay the entire Nigerian citizenry of the age of franchise, surged out in their numbers, albeit late, to register and obtain their voters cards at the registration centres.

Secondly, persons regarded as the cream of Nigeria’s political elites also offered themselves for different public offices on political platforms trusting that with the accreditation and result transmission or collation provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, only character, competence and capacity of candidates would matter in the elections. These new aspirations brought campaign manifestos and messages which changed the entire narrative of electioneering campaigns in the history of Nigeria and heightened the interest of Nigeria’s voting population who yearned for a radical change in the political order via the 2023 general elections.

This brought Nigeria under global focus and seemed to send warning signals to the political elites who had held the political system on the jugular for years, causing them to recoil into their covens to restrategise on how to sustain their hold on power. With the two basic sides to the 2023 general elections fully sensitised on their mutual postures, the electioneering campaigns became fully charged and exciting. For the first time in the political history of Nigeria, major candidates of all political parties peregrinate all parts of the country with intensive political campaigns. In the same vein, issues were thoroughly joined and every contestant was brought to public scrutiny. The social media was abuzz profiling the major contestants.

Everything and nothing mattered in the campaigns. It was a titanic battle for both the members of the old order and the class of new entrants who wanted to democratically supplant them. During the elections, there were clear manifestations that Nigerian politics was beyond the political theories and rhetoric taught in classrooms. In Nigeria, notwithstanding how votes were cast by the electorate, elements within the electoral umpire could make one win or lose elections at the polling units, in the process of transmission of results and at the collation centres. In the case of Kogi State governorship election, the election was lost and won before voting commenced as some results of the polls were found to be allegedly already written before accreditation of voters.

The results of the 2023 general elections showed that while the new entrants made fresh and impressive inroads into the corridors of political power, members of the old political order still retained their grip on power. After the elections, the battle ground for political power in Nigeria shifted to the courts. As the verdicts began to come from the courts, Nigerians realised that facts and laws were like the chameleon in the eyes of the courts: Indeed, facts and the law wore whatever colour the jury saw in them. In Nigerian courts as well, everything is important and nothing is important!

These developments which have been described as institutional conspiracy combined to deflate the confidence of Nigerians in both the Nigerian electoral and judicial systems and allegedly dimmed the peoples’ reception of the new administrations at the federal level and in many states. At this point and in the collective interest of Nigerians, it is necessary to appeal to the opposition to shun stereotypes; and give the Tinubu presidency and the state governors the opportunity to prove the respective intentions behind their search for power. Tabs on the new Bola Tinubu presidency show that it is becoming different from her predecessor. President Tinubu’s reaction so far to the Betta Edu corruption scan- dal and apparent moral filth in the agencies of the ministry of humanitarian affairs is heart-warming. One can only hope that President Tinubu will continue that way.

The Nigerian road sector under Engr. David Umahi, a man de- scribed as “construction god”, is another area that Nigerians have high expectations from the Tinubu presidency. It is hoped that Nigerians’ cravings in this sector would soon be met. Nigerian masses want Tinubu to make petroleum products available at affordable costs, revamp the education sector and bring down the cost of living. In Ebonyi State, Governor Francis Nwifuru has given pacesetting positive signals of human capital development and health sector reforms which have been applauded even by renowned critics of the Nigerian establishment.

Ebonyi people expect Nwifuru to take those steps to the hilt while balancing them with educational reforms, rural infrastructure development, agricultural revolution and restoration of peace and security through constitutional means in all Ebonyi communities including Effium. The opposition is enjoined to co- operate with the Tinubu presidency and various state governments to engender the healing of the Nigerian system and her people.