Tinubu, Google Plan To Create One Million Jobs For Nigerians

“I am glad that Google is ready to partner with us. You have answered our call on digital innovation and to help our youths. You are supporting our efforts to promote the digital economy. We are ready to work with you on your commitment to create 1 million digital jobs in Nigeria.

“We will give you all the support you need to have a beneficial corporate responsibility. We have started our economic reforms, even though tortuous,” the President said.

On Google’s promotion of free speech, freedom of the press and democracy through its platforms, President Tinubu declared: “It is in the public interest to continue to defend a free press and free speech. We are committed to supporting a free society.”

In his address, the Google Vice President had earlier told President Tinubu that he was in Nigeria for the West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference.

He said he had been inspired by the creativity and talent of young people in Nigeria who are embracing technology and digital tools to expand access to information and promote democracy.

Mr Gingras told President Tinubu that his organisation has a deep interest in Nigeria and stands ready to support the Federal Government.

He said that Google would help secure Nigeria in the age of disinformation and fake news, saying that his organisation seeks to continue its partnership with the Nigerian government.