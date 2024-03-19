Tinubu, Ganduje, Govs, Others Storm Anambra For Ubah Mega Empowerment Rally

President Bola Tinubu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma and Ebonyi counterpart, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwafuru will, on Friday, storm the Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State to attend the Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Empowerment Rally and Colloquium.

Also in attendance are serving and former National and state Assembly members as well as major stakeholders of the party in the South East geopolitical zone.

According to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Kamen Chuks Ogbonnaya said the two events billed to take place at Sen Ifeanyi Ubah stadium would commence on Friday and end on Saturday with the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Prof Charles Okechekwu Esimone delivering the Keynote address.

He further explained that the Colloquium with its theme;” De- Marginalization of South East and Integration to National Politics” would be held at the Anedo Town Hall in Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area.

Recall that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah had joined the All Progressives Congress APC from his former political party the Young Progressives Party YPP on the grounds that the Southeast geopolitical need to play politics at the National level noting that the idea of Ndigbo playing the lone ranger status has continued to be a disadvantage to the people of the area.

“We need to join the National politics and stop paying the lone ranger status at every general election and it has never paid us at all”

“It is only when we play deep into the National politics that we would be in a more vintage position to attract enough basic infrastructure to our Constituencies and Senatorial Districts and that explains why I am now with the All Progressives Congress APC”

“There is the need to protect the socio-economic and political interest of our people in the South East and you cannot do that without being with the political party at the centre I urge our brothers and sisters in other parties to see the wisdom in belonging to the APC because what matters most is what our people stand to gain at the end of the day,” he said.

Also speaking the State Chairman of the APC in Anambra state Chief Basil Ejidike stated that;

“There no opportunity for Ndigbo to be part of the National politics and gain bountifully from it and also when you look at the level of Infrastructural development provided by the APC led government since the regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari we have no choice but to be in the party” he said.