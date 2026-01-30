Tinubu Fulfils Promise As Shettima Commissions Tundun Biri Resettlement Scheme

…vows never to abandon citizens in adversity

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his promise of rebuilding the Tundun Biri, a community in Kaduna state hit by accident bomb from military drones in 2024, as the Vice President, Kashin Shettima, commissioned the project on Friday.

According to a press release issued by a presidential spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the resettlement scheme has about 133 completed housing units, educational facilities and other state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Shettima had, in December 2023, visited victims of the drone misfire, assuring them that President Tinubu had directed that the resettlement scheme should be kick-started in the community.

In fulfilment of that promise, he returned to Tudun Biri in July 2024 to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of rebuilding the community under the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC).

At the commissioning, Shettima described the scheme as another promise fulfilled by the President.

According to him, it was an agenda anchored on a simple but powerful notion that governance must serve people, heal divisions, and strengthen the foundations of national stability.

“Today stands as a living demonstration of that principle. The commissioning of the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme is an assurance of our collective belief that fairness is the glue that holds a nation together, and that compassion is not a weakness of the state, but its moral strength.

“We have gathered here to commission a resettlement scheme. But far more importantly, we are here to demonstrate our national commitment to responsibility, empathy, and the protection of human dignity,” he declared.

Shettima maintained that justice in governance was evident in the quiet decisions to protect vulnerable persons, heal communities broken by circumstance, and ensure that citizens were not rendered invisible by the cold hands of misfortune.

Noting that the project was a reflection of the Federal Government’s firm resolve to respond decisively to the outcome of humanitarian conflict and internal displacement across Nigeria, he said it showed that the nation, under President Tinubu, does not abandon its people.

He stated: “The Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme is a vehicle for hope for families whose lives were disrupted. It is a practical assurance that the Nigerian state does not abandon its citizens in times of adversity.

“It represents a conscious shift towards solutions that restore stability, rebuild livelihoods, and create the conditions for lasting peace.”

The Vice President pointed out that the scheme was implemented under the RSPIC, “a Federal Government initiative designed to deliver durable recovery and resettlement interventions in affected communities.”

He assured that while the Tudun Biri resettlement scheme was not an isolated intervention, “similar resettlement and recovery projects are underway across Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, and Benue States.”

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination not to leave any affected community behind in the nation’s “shared journey towards recovery and renewal.”

He commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, for what he described as his administration’s “constructive partnership and inclusive approach to governance.

“The success of initiatives such as this rests on collaboration, trust, and shared ownership between the Federal Government, state authorities, host communities, and development partners,” the Vice President further stated.

Earlier, the Kaduna Governor expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for demonstrating compassion, leadership and decisive intervention.

He applauded the dedication and dexterity of Vice President Shettima in overseeing the restoration of Tudun Biri under the resettlement scheme for persons impacted by conflict.