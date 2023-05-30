Tinubu Fuel Subsidy Pronouncement: Motorists Groan As Petrol Scarcity Hits Jos

…as Governor Mutfwang appeals to Petrol dealers against exploiting Citizens

Motorists in Jos, the Plateau State capital have expressed concern about the subsidy removal pronouncement of the New President of Nigeria, Sen. Bola Tinubu which has caused the emergence of long queues at various filling stations as a result of fuel scarcity that hits Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

Some of the motorists, who spoke on Tuesday to our Correspondence in Jos, also alleged that some petrol marketers immediately after the pronouncement by Mr President increased the price of petrol, while some filling stations lock down theirs creating unnecessary scarcity.

New Telegraph monitor of some petrol stations in Jos showed that the majority were not dispensing the product to consumers, while long queues of vehicles were seen in Adereje filling Station selling at N350 per litre.

Operators of the black market have also taken advantage of the scarcity to increase the price of the product to between N2000 and N2500 per four-litre gallon

A commercial driver, Philip Ponkyes decried the statement of the New President, saying it will bring hardship to mostly the masses, adding that the cost of foodstuff is going up due to the statement.

However following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has appealed to petroleum marketers not to take advantage of the situation to hoard fuel and exploit citizens.

He noted that the white le government has taken deliberate steps to ease the hardship and pains of citizens, and petroleum marketers should avoid creating unnecessary scarcity and a hike in the prices of the product.

Barr. Mutfwang in a Press statement issued by using his Special Assistant on Media, Gyang Bere said if the quest to build a new and united Plateau, must be concretized, citizens must take deliberate steps to avoid issues that will further inflict hardship and pains on an already traumatized citizenry.

He said as a government Tprioritiwell-beginning the logging of its people, actions that tend to impede this goal must be resisted.

Governor Mutfwang appealed to all petrol stations in the state to open their outlets and commence the sales of the product to curtail the artificial scarcity that is being experienced in most parts of the state.

He said the state government will not condone any form of extortion of the people, pointing out that any such attempt will not be tolerated.