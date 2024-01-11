Tinubu, Fubara In Closed-Door Meeting

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, marking a significant political engagement.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Fubara arrived at the Presidential Villa around 5:35 p.m. and was immediately ushered into the president’s office.

This visit by Governor Fubara is notably different from his last appearance at the State House.

Recall that during the last meeting with the President, Fubara arrived with a delegation of his supporters during a peace meeting involving his political rival, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the President, but this time round, the governor chose to attend today’s meeting alone.

Tinubu Appoints Six EDs For NPA, NIMASA While the specific agenda of Governor Fubara’s visit remains undisclosed as of this report, speculation suggests that it might be related to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State. The governor and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, have been embroiled in a dispute over the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state. This high-level meeting between President Tinubu and Governor Fubara is being closely monitored by political analysts and stakeholders, given the potential implications for the political dynamics within Rivers State and the PDP at large. The outcome of this meeting could play a pivotal role in resolving or further intensifying the political tension in the state.