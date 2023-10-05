‘Tinubu Forged Certificate He Submitted To INEC’ – Atiku’s Lawyer

Kalu Kalu, the lawyer representing the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of submitting a forged degree certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 election.

Kalu made this accusation on Thursday while speaking during a press conference organized by Atiku after receiving Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University (CSU).

Despite the presidency’s denial of the forgery allegations against Tinubu, Kalu maintains that the released document supports the claims of forgery.

When asked what the documents show, he said, “One, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.

“Two, that the qualifying certificate from South West College to Chicago State University bears a female indicating that that document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

READ ALSO:

“Three, the Chicago State University admission form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed the school was established in 1974.

“The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American and (in) the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship which means it does not belong to him.

“Then, the same document, oral deposition, said the A in Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle. I don’t know where Adekunle emerged from.”

Kalu, when asked what value he expected the documents received to have at the Supreme Court, said, “It is very, very clear that from decided authorities, the Supreme Court has held that they can accept a party to adduce fresh evidence as long as certain conditions are met and from what transpired in proceedings in US courts, that condition has been met.

“So, as we speak, our law is very clear that a party at fault cannot be allowed to enjoy the fruits of its illegality.”