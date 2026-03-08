The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that President Bola Tinubu was focused on building a solid foundation for the future generations of leaders in the country.

She said this on Saturday while receiving in audience, the Global Executive Chairman of Lausanne Movement, Dr Michael Oh and his team in her office.

According to her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady emphasised the need for Christians to always live ready for the coming of Christ and be the light of the world.

“We as Christian leaders and followers should be watchmen, living our lives in readiness for the coming of Christ, and we, the church, should teach younger generations virtues.

“The President is focused on laying a strong foundation for the country, and when the foundation is strong, those coming after will only need to build on it.

This is just like what we met when he was the Governor of Lagos State, and the story is different today in the State. This task will be much easier with more religious understanding”.

According to the Global Executive Chairman of the Movement, Dr Michael Oh, who was established in 1974 by renowned Evangelist Billy Graham, the Lausanne Movement is a global evangelical initiative that seeks to unite Christians for world evangelisation.

“There is only 1% of us Christians in the world who are evangelists, preachers, but the real gospel will be preached by the remaining 99% in the marketplace, in politics, in homes, by our way of life and conduct. We see you, Your Excellency, already doing that”.

Oh commended the First Lady, whom he described as the Esther of her generation, for providing meaningful leadership. “Christians should lead with humility, service and love. Africa is the future of global evangelism and indeed, the next leader of global Christianity,” he said.