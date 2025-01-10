Tinubu Focused On Devt, Nigerians’ Well-Being, Presidency Replies Bala Mohammed

Share

…accuses him of playing irresponsible politics

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was focused on issues of development and how to improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, made this clarification in a release obviously responding to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed’s criticism that President Bola Tinubu’s policies were not working and that the people were suffering.

Dare said “The focus of this government is on how to build stronger collaborations with sub-nationals and other critical stakeholders on matters that affect the lives of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu won an election and secured a national mandate from Nigerians and he will not surrender that to satisfy the palate of some pseudo activists and later day crusaders.

“President Tinubu is a listening leader and also a leader who strongly believes in the institutions of the state.

“On the Tax Reform Bills, the President was clear that anyone and groups that feel strongly about this matter now before the National Assembly should take advantage of the legislative process. Attempts to stampede or abort this process must be regarded as undemocratic and self-serving.

“The question to Governor Bala Mohammed by journalists is to know what he is doing to make life better for the people of Bauchi State. How well are the people of his state who still rank as the most impoverished among Nigerians faring under his leadership?

“How well has he as Governor used the increased resources at his disposal to improve the quality of life of his people?

“Just like President Tinubu has a duty to all Nigerians, Governor Bala has greater duty and responsibility to the people of his state. Constant blustering and playing irresponsible politics will not relieve him of his duty to the people of Bauchi State whose leadership has impoverished.

“Governor Bala should face governance and stop using President Tinubu to burnish his vanishing image.

“President Tinubu is focused on revamping the economy and he is working to turn the economic fortunes of the country around. He has a four-year mandate to deliver on his promises.

“Nigerians have started to see the real impact of reforms of the Tinubu administration and better outcomes will continue to manifest in the lives of the citizens in the weeks and months ahead.

Governor Bala is playing Irresponsible Politics. Rather, he should occupy himself with dealing with the many problems of his state. Ambition is made of sterner stuff.”

