Tinubu Flags Off Phase 2B Second Niger Bridge Access Road

Share

The construction of Phase 2B of the access road to the Second Niger Bridge has officially commenced, which signifies a major step in enhancing transportation infrastructure and regional connectivity in the Southeast.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was duly represented at the groundbreaking ceremony by Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, while the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, personally attended the event at Ogbunike (33 Nkwelle Junction) along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The Second Niger Bridge, inaugurated in 2023, has greatly improved travel between the Southeast and other parts of the country, but its full benefits have been hindered by incomplete access roads.

The newly launched Phase 2B construction aims to address this by delivering a 17.5km dual carriageway with seven bridges and modern infrastructure, including security cameras.

The road will stretch from the Umunya/Ogbunike axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, passing through the Old Enugu Road Interchange, Ogidi, Nkpor-Umuoji Road Interchange, to the Asaba-Igbuzor Road Interchange and Valley Bridge.

The ceremony began with Igwe Awkuzu, the closest traditional ruler to the venue, offering prayers over the kola nut, invoking blessings for the successful execution of the project.

Speaking to Journalists, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi commended Governor Soludo for his exceptional leadership and transformative achievements in multiple sectors.

He praised Soludo’s commitment to road infrastructure, pointing out that Anambra currently has 18 ongoing federal road projects, including the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, which has been split between MTN and another company for effective execution.

Beyond road projects, Umahi acknowledged Soludo’s accomplishments in security, education, healthcare, and fiscal management, emphasizing his role in constructing a befitting Anambra Government House.

He described Soludo as a strong ally of President Tinubu, saying that their partnership has been instrumental in advancing development in Anambra and the Southeast.

Umahi assured that payments for the project would be tied to work progress, with 30 percent of the contract sum already disbursed.

He urged local communities along the route to support the project and avoid disruptions.

He also reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to the Southeast, citing key appointments such as the Chief of Naval Staff and the Minister of Works as proof of the administration’s dedication to the region.

Governor Soludo, in his address, stated that the Second Niger Bridge would remain incomplete until the entire 35km access road was fully constructed.

While acknowledging previous setbacks, he appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and expressed optimism that, with Umahi as Minister of Works, the project would be completed as planned.

He urged community leaders, PGs, and traditional rulers to ensure that local youths do not obstruct construction activities, emphasizing that cooperation is essential for a smooth execution process.

Governor Soludo further explained the importance of sustained federal-state collaboration in infrastructure development, revealing that Anambra had already invested over ₦150 billion in federal roads.

He stressed that the dualization of key roads was critical to preventing future congestion and ensuring long-term economic growth in the region.

The event also carried political undertones, as Chinwe Nnabuife, representing Oyi and Ayamelum Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, called on the Federal Government to support Soludo’s re-election in 2025, arguing that his continued leadership would guarantee sustained development in Anambra.

He further suggested that in 2027, Soludo would reciprocate the gesture, hinting at broader political realignments.

The contractor, CGC Nigeria Limited, represented by General Manager Gius Cheng, pledged to complete the project on schedule and in line with the highest quality standards.

With construction now officially underway, the initiative is set to transform interstate transportation, ease traffic congestion, and boost economic activities across the Anambra and Delta states.

The project reinforces the federal government’s commitment to infrastructure development and the economic integration of the Southeast with the rest of Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

