Tinubu Flags Off New INEC Headquarters Office

President Bola Tinubu officially launched the construction of a new headquarters for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Tuesday.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria’s democracy is constantly evolving, which requires corresponding advancements in the institutions that support and uphold it.

The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system and nurturing a more resilient democracy.

He stated that the new headquarters would serve as a “hub for innovation, planning, training, and transparency in electoral administration.”

Tinubu promised that his administration would provide full support to ensure that INEC is well-equipped, not only with infrastructure but also with the necessary legal frameworks, policies, and resources needed to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate with courage and excellence.

The president specifically praised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for initiating the project, calling it “another important step toward the protection of our democracy in this country.”

He applauded the Minister’s vision, courage, and dedication to national progress and development.

Tinubu also expressed his gratitude to the entire leadership of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the staff of INEC for their unwavering dedication.

He acknowledged their courage in facing challenges and their efforts in building a stronger foundation for democratic resilience in Nigeria.

Addressing the contractors, supervisors, and all stakeholders involved in the project, Tinubu issued a clear call to action, stressing the profound significance of their work.

He urged collective efforts to strengthen institutions, safeguard freedoms, and protect the nation’s future.

