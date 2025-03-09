Tinubu Flags Off Cancer Center For S’East Zone

Share

President Bola Tinubu has flagged-off the ultra modern cancer centre of excellence, located at David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu, Ebonyi State.

President Tinubu represented by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, equally flagged-off a comprehensive medical outreach initiative for citizens of the region, organized by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement South-East, Chioma Nweze.

He lauded the institution for the cancer, renal and eye centres of excellence stating that it will be a key achievement of the health component of the administration Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President promised to support the university in its quest to become a foremost academic centre reputable for learning, research, innovation.

In an address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement Chioma Nweze, said the programme was a critical intervention designed to provide free medical services for the people of the South-East region especially the downtrodden.

“We realize that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right and it is our responsibility to ensure that every individual in the zone has access to it.”

Nweze restated that the medical outreach was a multi-faceted programme, that will provide range of free medical services including cancer screening for six months, free eye screening and distribution of eye glasses to over 200 patients.

In hus remark, the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu, Jesse Uneke, extolled President Tinubu for his tremendous support to the school and the nations educational sector.

“The cancer centre operates with a multi-disciplinary team of experts that specialized in the conduct of research/training on cancer related issues in addition to caring for people with cancer disease.”

Uneke said that the cancer centre conducts and supports research, training, health information dissemination and other programmes related to the causes, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cancer, rehabilitation.

Earlier the deputy Governor of Ebonyi State Patricia Obila, expressed delight at the establishment of the cancer centre, stating that it would greatly benefit the people of Ebonyi State.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of the people through strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure.

The event had in attendance the Pro-Chancellor of the ivory tower Adebayo Shittu, members of the National and State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council among others.

