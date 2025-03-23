Tinubu Flags Off 125km Benin-Asaba Highway

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday flagged off the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway, a project expected to be completed within 30 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, thanked President Tinubu for his commitment to the development of Edo State.

He noted that, as a minister, he has visited the State about three times for action projects.

Umahi also commended Governor Monday Okpebholo, describing him as a leader committed to people-oriented projects, including the construction of a flyover at Ramat Park in Benin City.

“In less than 150 days in office, you have turned the entire capital city into a construction site. I commend you highly for this foresight.

“I am an infrastructure person, and when I see good infrastructure projects like those in Edo State, I feel very happy and commend you for the hard work.

“We need good infrastructure in this country. Infrastructure is the foundation upon which every other program of the state or country thrives.

“Thank you so much for what you are doing for Edo people. I saw the flyover you are constructing for your people.

“It is a great initiative. You are not waiting for the Federal Government because there are no ‘federal people’ in Edo State—you are doing this for the welfare of your people.

“You took an oath to serve the people of Edo, and you are upholding it by embarking on meaningful projects.

“The government of Senator Monday Okpebholo is divinely inspired and ordained by God. When I see people challenging you in court, I say it is because they don’t hear from God. If they did, they would know you are a divine Governor.

“Under you, miracles are happening. Federal roads are being fixed.

“The Federal Ministry of Works has visited Edo three times in less than 100 days, as directed by Mr. President. We thank the president for his love.

“This construction is like a cashless program—we may not see the money, but the work will continue. There will be no need for begging or disputes over funds; instead, we will focus on project inspections and results. The credit goes to Mr. President.

“The President is working on several road sections nationwide to ensure Nigerians enjoy quality infrastructure.

“We were here about three weeks ago, appealing to you to intervene in some sections. You responded by taking on 23km of the road leading to Warri, with a contract sum of no less than ₦40 billion. Work has already begun.

“The President is handling the second and third sections. Additionally, there are 20 other projects between Delta and Edo States under his administration.

“This project spans 125 kilometers on both sides, making it 250 kilometers in total. It will be equipped with solar streetlights. The Federal Government is not funding this project directly; it is being executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), which is the way forward,” Umahi said.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, praised President Tinubu for his foresight in ensuring Nigerians benefit from good roads.

He assured that funding for the project is available, guaranteeing its completion.

Representing President Tinubu at the event, Governor Okpebholo described the road as a legacy project, emphasizing that Edo State is now experiencing rapid infrastructural development, similar to Lagos.

He expressed gratitude to the President for his support, stating that the people of Edo are now reaping the dividends of democracy.

“The President loves Edo State so much that he always asks me about the welfare of our people and the Oba of Benin.

“The positive transformation seen in Lagos is now happening in Edo. We have made significant progress under my leadership.

“I assure Mr. President that Edo people will take his re-election in 2027 seriously.

“All Local Governments will be delivered for Mr. President in 2027 because he has demonstrated real change. We once had a president from this region who never remembered us. Edo is a gateway to the nation, and bad roads affect our economy.

“What Mr. President did in Rivers State was a necessary step to ensure peace and stability in the region. His decision was in the best interest of the nation’s economy. He was proactive, and his intervention has protected our national economy,” Okpebholo added.

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, also commended President Tinubu for his contributions to Edo and Delta States.

Represented by his deputy, Monday Onyeme, he urged the Federal Government to extend the road to the Onitsha Bridge.

Oborevwori emphasized that the road is a critical infrastructure connecting the Eastern and Western regions of Nigeria.

He highlighted that it will improve the standard of living for the people and called for collective efforts to ensure its successful completion.

Managing Director of African Plus Partners, Adeniran Ajakaye, said that the section from King Square to the bypass would feature a 10-lane carriageway, with five lanes on each side, allowing for smoother movement.

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunso Adebiyi, noted that the Benin-Asaba Highway corridor falls under Phase One of the Federal Highway Development Initiative.

“This event marks a significant milestone in Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. It underscores his commitment to improving road infrastructure and fostering sustainable development.

“The Benin-Asaba Highway is a crucial link between Nigeria’s Southern and Northern regions, vital for trade and economic activities. It has long needed urgent rehabilitation and upgrading,” Adebiyi stated.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa; former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku; Deputy Speaker, Maria Edekor; Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gani Adams; Edo APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe; State APC Secretary, Lawrence Okah; Osagie Ize-Iyamu; religious leaders; members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); and other notable figures.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

