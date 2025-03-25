Tinubu Flag – Off 2nd Niger Bridge Access Road To Ease Connectivity, Safety

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday flagged off the construction of the 17.5km dual carriage access road on the 2nd Niger Bridge to ease connectivity, safety and boost trade and commerce across Nigeria.

The President, who was represented by the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the difficulty being experienced along the corridor would soon be a thing of the past.

The President maintained that the Renewed Hope mantra of his administration has responded to challenges being faced by road users by improving on road infrastructure across the country.

He said the awarded access road to CCECC was a testament to his administration’s commitment to providing road infrastructure of the most vital interest to the citizens of the country.

He said the opening of the 2nd Niger Bridge to motorists in December 2022, heralded a new dawn in road transportation between the South East and the rest of the country.

He said: “It is an open secret that the existing infrastructure in Nigeria do not match our growth aspirations. “Indeed, For Nigeria to become a global economic powerhouse, we must upgrade and modernise our infrastructure, which are imperative for the country’s economic prosperity.

“It is against this backdrop that this administration is determined to construct, reconstruct, expand, and modernise our road, rail, and water networks as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

