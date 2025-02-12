Tinubu First To Fulfill Promise Of Regional Devt – SEDC

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as the first Nigerian President to fulfil the promise of regional development, by establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and other regional development commissions.

According to a statement by the Department of Corporate Services, the South East Development Commission circulated to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, expressed immense gratitude to President Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to national unity and progress.

The statement was released following the official inauguration of the Board of SEDC in a landmark ceremony held at Chelsea Hotel Abuja on Tuesday, which was officiated by the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh.

The statement noted that the inauguration of the Commission marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s regional development landscape, setting the stage for integrated and transformative growth across the South East region of Nigeria.

Part of the statement reads: “The Commission extended profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to national unity and progress.

President Tinubu stands as the first Nigerian President to fulfill the promise of regional development, by establishing this dedicated commission for the South East region.

“This bold step not only honours long-standing aspirations but further underscores the Federal Government’s dedication to balanced development across all regions of Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Commission acknowledged the proactiveness and commitment of the current National Assembly, led by the Chairman, National Assembly and President of the 10th Senate H.E Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon.Dr Tajudeen Abbas, GCON.

“Their facilitation and swift concurrent assent to the bill establishing the SEDC demonstrate a steadfast legislative drive for national development. The Board specially thanks the Chairman of the Senate Committee on SEDC, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and his colleague in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Nwocha, both of whom encouraged the Commission to utilize its funds diligently assuring that the National Assembly will maintain firm oversight functions on the Commission.

“The Hon. Minister Engr. Abubakar Momoh in his keynote address emphasized that the mission of the SEDC stipulates that “The Commission has been entrusted with the responsibility to spearhead socio-economic growth in the South East, leveraging the region’s unique strengths while addressing critical development challenges.

“This Board embodies the expertise and vision needed to drive this mission forward.” He also called on international agencies, development partners and donor agencies to collaborate with the Commission in achieving its goals.

The Board of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) includes: Chairman: Dr Emeka Wogu; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer: Mr Mark C. Okoye II, Executive Director, Corporate Services: Barr. Sylvester Okonkwo, FCAI; Executive Director, Finance: Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, Executive Director, Projects: Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Executive Director, Commercial and Industrial Development: Sen. Anthony Agbo; and

Executive Director, Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development: Dr. Clifford Ogbede.”

In addition to the executive management team, the SEDC Board also comprises esteemed members drawn from various professional and regional backgrounds, whose expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the Commission’s policies and projects.

These board members include: Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Hon. Nasiru Usman, Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, H.E Edward David Onoja, Hon. Orure Kufre Inima and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma. Their collective experience and dedication will be pivotal in ensuring that SEDC fulfils its mandate of fostering integrated and sustainable development across the South East region.

The Chairman of the Board Dr. Emeka Wogu in his remarks, stressed the importance of unity and strategic planning in the activities of the Commission, calling for collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure that the Commission becomes a beacon of hope and progress for the South East region.

“Our region stands at the threshold of unprecedented transformation and it is our collective duty to steer this Commission towards sustainable development and inclusive growth” he affirmed.

In his speech, Mr. Mark C. Okoye II, MD/CEO of SEDC acknowledged the historic significance of the Commission’s establishment by noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has achieved a great feat in regional development that past leaders of Nigeria failed to accomplish in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

He pledged a future of innovation and accountability for the SEDC stating “As custodians of this Commission our role is central to realizing the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. We must embrace sustainable practices and focus on the larger vision. Together we will support the Governors in realising a South East that thrives on opportunity innovation equity and progress.”

As the Commission begins its operations, it beckons on all stakeholders within the region including youth, women, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), religious leaders, private sector practitioners and the South East diaspora to collaborate in realizing a shared vision of prosperity, unity and growth for the region.

