Tinubu, First Lady Depart Brazil After G-20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Sen. Oluremi have departed Rio de Janeiro, Brazil following the conclusion of the 2024 G-20 summit.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the presidential jet took off at Galeao Air Force Base, Rio de Janeiro, at about 10:20 am local time.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Nigeria was invited as a guest country for participation at the summit of the 20 biggest economies in the world.

Tinubu, at the summit, announced Nigeria’s commitment to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, launched by the G-20.

The President also had some bilateral meetings and signed the letter of intent for partnership with three Brazilian companies to facilitate development of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

