Tinubu, First Lady Arrive Venue Of Soyinka Cultural Centre Unveiling

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday evening, arrived at the National Theatre, Lagos, for the official unveiling of the renovated Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

The President and his wife were warmly received at the event by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

Also present are Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, the host of the occasion.

READ ALSO:

The unveiling of the renovated centre is a major milestone in the government’s efforts to revive Nigeria’s cultural and creative heritage.

The Wole Soyinka Centre, located within the National Theatre complex, is expected to serve as a hub for the promotion of arts, culture, and creative enterprise in the country.

The event attracted dignitaries from various sectors, including members of the National Assembly, cultural icons, and stakeholders in the creative industry.