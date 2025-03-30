New Telegraph

Tinubu Finally Restore My Hope In Nigeria – Daddy Freeze

Speaking in an interview with Nigeria Info FM, Lagos, Daddy Freeze urges Nigerians to be patient with the president and his policies, emphasising that the country faces deep-rooted challenges that will take time to resolve.

According to him, President Tinubu’s policies have provided the citizens with a beacon of hope.

Daddy Freeze said, “With President Bola Tinubu, I don’t think Nigeria is in trouble. I was scared initially but I’m seeing the work he is doing in the power sector.

“Nigeria is a big overloaded tipper with a bad engine. So, anybody or mechanic you bring will struggle. The leadership is that mechanic.

“Nigeria has so many problems. Sometimes, expecting a particular government to be able to just come and fix it is a bit ambitious.

“I was worried initially, but with the way this regime has handled things up until now, I am leaning towards the fact that we finally have hope in this country.”

