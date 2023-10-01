Tinubu: FG to Add N25,000 to Workers’ Salaries

As the Organised Labour prepares for an indefinite strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu has promised to raise workers’ salaries without causing inflation in the country. The President, in his speech, commemorating the nation’s 63rd Independence Day celebration this morning, equally announced that all workers would get paid N25,000 each aside their salaries for the next six months.

As further measure to douse tension, the President said Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses have been deployed across the country to reduce cost of transportation for the people It would be recalled that the Organised Labour has declared an indefinite strike based on the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the government.

Tinubu equally recalled that the states have been mobilized to provide palliatives to the people at the states and local governments levels. He said: “Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation. For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional N25, 000 per month.

“To ensure better grass- roots development, we set up an Infrastructure Support Fund for states to invest in critical areas. States have already received funds to provide relief packages against the impact of rising food and other prices. “Making the economy more robust by lowering transport costs will be key. In this regard, we have opened a new chapter in public transportation through the deployment of cheaper, safer Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses across the nation.

These buses will operate at a fraction of current fuel prices, positively affecting transport fares. “New CNG conversions kits will start coming in very soon as all hands are on deck to fast track the usually lengthy procurement process. We are also setting up training facilities and workshops across the nation to train and provide new opportunities for transport operators and entrepreneurs.

This is a groundbreaking moment where, as a nation, we embrace more efficient means to power our economy. In making this change, we also make history.” Speaking on his fiscal reforms, Tinubu said: “I pledged a thorough house- cleaning of the den of malfeasance the CBN had become. That housecleaning is well underway.

A new leadership for the Central Bank has been constituted. Also, my special investigator will soon present his findings on past lapses and how to prevent similar re-occurrences. Henceforth, monetary policy shall be for the benefit of all and not the exclusive province of the powerful and wealthy. “Wise tax policy is essential to economic fairness and development.

I have inaugurated a Committee on Tax Reforms to improve the efficiency of tax administration in the country and address fiscal policies that are unfair or hinder the business environment and slow our growth.” On job creation, he said: “To boost employment and urban incomes, we are providing investment funding for enterprises with great potential.

Similarly, we are increasing investment in micro, small and medium- sized enterprises. “Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.” Speaking on security, he said: “My administration shall always accord the highest priority to the safety of the people.

Inter-Service collaboration and intelligence sharing have been enhanced. Our Service Chiefs have been tasked with the vital responsibility of rebuilding the capacities of our security services.” Commending the military for their sacrifices for the security in the country, the President promised to continue to make key appointments in line with the provisions of the Constitution and with fairness toward all- Women, Youth and the physically challenged.

Congratulating the National Assembly for its role in the quick take-off of the administration through the performance of its constitutional duties of confirmation and oversight, the President equally hailed the judiciary for its role as arbiter of justice just as he thanked members of the civil society in the country. The President, who said those looking forward to the country’s failure were mistaken, gave the assurance of fairness in distribution of the nation’s resources among the regions.

Acknowedging the economic difficulties facing the people, the President assured Nigerians of “a future Nigeria, where the abundance and fruits of the nation are fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few. A Nigeria where hunger, poverty and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever fading past.” Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that the state would revalidate the names of impoverished Lagosians on its social registry.

The Governor said this yesterday while receiving Dr. Betta Edu, minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, at the Lagos House in Marina. Prior to the Federal Government’s intention to distribute money to the less fortunate, the Minister was in Lagos on a visit to Makoko, a suburb in the state, to confirm the identities of low-income Lagosians on the National Social Register.

The state already has a million households listed on its register according to Governor Sanwo-Olu, who promised to revalidate the list so that more people may take advantage of the scheme. He said the government has been able to locate “the needy in our society, those who are poor.” “We don’t want to drift off course. As we’ve seen, fighting poverty is essential. The Federal Government’s agenda should support our own in order to improve the lives of our citizens,” the governor stated.

In her response, the Minister said that 133 million Nigerians are impacted by poverty, and additional 60 million are affected by humanitarian crises. She added that eradicating poverty is one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight priority items.