Tinubu: FG Secures Over $2.2b For Health Sector Reform

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the Federal Government has secured over $2.2 billion in commitments for health sector reform through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative launched in December 2023.

Tinubu made the disclosure on Thursday at the official commissioning of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja.

Describing the centre as a “monument to African resilience and innovation,” he said it represents a bold step toward Nigeria’s emergence as a global healthcare hub.

The initiative, already in motion, targets the renovation of over 17,000 primary healthcare centres, the training of 120,000 frontline health workers, and the doubling of national health insurance coverage within three years.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the commissioning, the President said the project signifies Nigeria’s “collective refusal to accept medical vulnerability as destiny.”

He outlined several key reforms and investments made since assuming office two years ago, including the signing of an Executive Order to unlock the healthcare value chain and the launch of the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC).

According to him, the initiatives have boosted local pharmaceutical production, enhanced regulatory frameworks, and widened access to diagnostics and essential health services.

“In December 2023, we launched the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative. That initiative secured over $2.2 billion in commitments, with clear, measurable targets—to renovate over 17,000 primary health centres, train 120,000 frontline health workers, and double health insurance coverage within three years. These are not mere aspirations—they are milestones already in progress,” Tinubu stated.

He praised the AMCE, a state-of-the-art facility developed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with King’s College Hospital, London, as a landmark project for Africa. The facility hosts the largest stem cell laboratory in West Africa and is projected to expand to include a teaching hospital, nursing school, and residential quarters for medical personnel.

Tinubu commended Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, for his vision. “This is what becomes possible when institutions rise to African challenges with African solutions,” he said.

He also emphasized the broader infrastructure efforts supporting healthcare delivery through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.

“A world-class hospital cannot function on a dirt road, and no MRI machine works without stable electricity. We are investing in roads, power, and connectivity—the critical infrastructure that gives life to healthcare,” he added.

The President assured stakeholders of continued government support, describing the AMCE as not only a place to treat the sick, but also a centre for training the next generation of medical professionals in Africa.

“This is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future. With your planned Medical and Nursing School on this campus, and partners like King’s College London and the University of Wisconsin, you are laying the foundation for specialists who will no longer be exported but empowered at home,” Tinubu said.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, noted that the AMCE would make Nigeria “healthier and wealthier.”

He revealed that the facility, built entirely through private sector funding, is estimated to have cost no less than $400 million.

“This project could not have come at a better time. It exemplifies the kind of health infrastructure Africa needs—one that can provide comprehensive, high-quality medical services locally,” Edun added.

