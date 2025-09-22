New Telegraph

September 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Felicitates Spectrum…

Tinubu Felicitates Spectrum Engineering Boss On Birthday 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Engr. (Dr.) Abubakar Isa, Chairman of Spectrum Engineering Limited, on his birthday anniversary.

Tinubu said Isa has distinguished himself through professional excellence and steadfast contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth.

He commended his remarkable strides in manufacturing, finance, engineering, industry, and enterprise, noting that his passion for nation-building inspired a new generation of Nigerian professionals and entrepreneurs.

The President prayed that Almighty God would grant Isa many years of good health, strength, and wisdom so that he could continue his invaluable service to Nigeria and humanity.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Int’l Day Of Peace: 65,000 Lives Lost To Israel-Gaza War – IPRC
Read Next

State Police, Recipe For Disaster, Retired AIG Warns