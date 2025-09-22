Tinubu Felicitates Spectrum Engineering Boss On Birthday 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Engr. (Dr.) Abubakar Isa, Chairman of Spectrum Engineering Limited, on his birthday anniversary.

Tinubu said Isa has distinguished himself through professional excellence and steadfast contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth.

He commended his remarkable strides in manufacturing, finance, engineering, industry, and enterprise, noting that his passion for nation-building inspired a new generation of Nigerian professionals and entrepreneurs.

The President prayed that Almighty God would grant Isa many years of good health, strength, and wisdom so that he could continue his invaluable service to Nigeria and humanity.