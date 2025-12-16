Tinubu Felicitates Senator Ararume On 67th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume, renowned politician and businessman, on his 67th birthday.

Ararume’s political career began in the late 1980s as the State Treasurer of the Liberal Convention in the old Imo State. He later served on the National Finance Committee of the defunct National Republican Convention.

He represented Imo North in the 9th National Assembly, first elected in May 1999 and re-elected in April 2003, while serving on several committees and holding other official roles.

President Tinubu commended Ararume for his long-standing service to the nation, noting his contributions to peace, unity, and national development. He described the former senator as a resolute and astute politician with a courageous and remarkable political journey.

The President wished Ararume a happy 67th birthday and prayed for God’s continued blessings of good health and strength.