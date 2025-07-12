New Telegraph

July 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Felicitates NMDPRA…

Tinubu Felicitates NMDPRA Boss, Ahmed On Birthday

Nigeria Becoming Global Powerhouse In Agriculture- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on his birthday.

As the pioneer head of NMDPRA, Ahmed has been instrumental in stabilising Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, ensuring post-subsidy fuel availability, removing fuel queues, and laying the foundation for a more transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused energy market.

The President commended Farouk for his service to the nation and described him as a steady hand in a transformative era for Nigeria’s energy industry.

He wished him continued strength, wisdom, and good health as he drives forward the Renewed Hope Agenda in the energy sector.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Natasha To Resume July 15 As Legal Team Hands Court Verdict To Senate
Read Next

NNPC Ltd To List On Stock Exchange By 2028 – Ojulari