Tinubu Felicitates NMDPRA Boss, Ahmed On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on his birthday.

As the pioneer head of NMDPRA, Ahmed has been instrumental in stabilising Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, ensuring post-subsidy fuel availability, removing fuel queues, and laying the foundation for a more transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused energy market.

The President commended Farouk for his service to the nation and described him as a steady hand in a transformative era for Nigeria’s energy industry.

He wished him continued strength, wisdom, and good health as he drives forward the Renewed Hope Agenda in the energy sector.