Tinubu Felicitates Muslims On Eid-el-Fitr, Urges Renewed Patriotism

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Muslim faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, just as he urged renewed commitment to the nation and humanity.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President celebrated Muslims worldwide at the ceremony marking the end of Ramadan.

Tinubu enjoined Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasised piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” he said.

Tinubu urged all Muslim faithful to extend a hand of kindness to the needy of all faiths, to further show unity and camaraderie.

The President also tasked Muslim leaders to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity to prevail in the country.