Tinubu Felicitates Kwara Gov’s Mother, AbdulRazaq At 95

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, mother of the Governor of Kwara State and the first female councillor in the state, as she celebrates her 95th birthday.

The President described Alhaja AbdulRazaq as a trailblazer who laid a solid foundation for women’s participation in politics through her pioneering role and tireless advocacy for community development.

He praised the nonagenarian for inspiring generations of women leaders committed to advancing the rights of women, children, and the underprivileged.

President Tinubu also lauded her humility, philanthropy, and dedication as a mother, a woman of faith, and a respected community leader, highlighting how her values have influenced her children, grandchildren, and mentees across various fields.

He joined the family of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in praying for Allah’s continued blessings, good health, and long life for Mama as she marks this remarkable milestone.

