Tinubu Felicitates Kwara Central Senator, Mustapha On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Senator representing Kwara Central, Senator Saliu Mustapha, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a tribute on Wednesday, the President described the lawmaker, who is the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate and Aare Atunluse of Oro-Ago Kingdom, as a humble, loyal, and dedicated public servant who has distinguished himself in legislative duties.

The President noted that as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services, and Rural Development, Mustapha has consistently demonstrated passion for food security and agricultural transformation, sponsoring and advancing bills that are impactful and future-focused.

“In just two years in the Senate, he has distinguished himself as one of the bright lights of the legislature, a loyal party man, a team player, and a role model for the younger generation of leaders who seek inspiration in selfless service and commitment to the common good,” Tinubu said.

The President prayed for renewed strength, wisdom, and good health for the senator, wishing him many more years of fruitful service to the nation.