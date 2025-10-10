Tinubu Felicitates Hajia Shagaya On 66th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated Hajia Bola Shagaya, MON, on her 66th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory letter signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, President Tinubu described Hajia Shagaya as a distinguished Nigerian whose vision, enterprise, and leadership have advanced the private sector and contributed to national development.

He specifically applauded her dedication to philanthropy and women’s empowerment, values that continue to inspire a new generation of Nigerians.

President Tinubu wished the celebrant many years of good health and continued service to the nation.