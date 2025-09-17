New Telegraph

September 18, 2025
Tinubu Felicitates Ex-IGP, Adamu On Birthday 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu Walin Lafiya, on his birthday.

The President praised the former police chief, the 20th in the country, for his decades of service. He noted his steady leadership in maintaining law and order and his contributions to modernising policing standards nationwide.

He acknowledged Adamu’s role in mentoring a generation of officers and strengthening the force’s institutional capacity, reforms that continued to shape internal security management.

President Tinubu wished the former IGP good health, renewed strength, and many more years of fulfilment.

