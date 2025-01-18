Tinubu Felicitates Customs CG, Adeniyi At 59

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Adewale Adeniyi, the 14th Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on his 59th birthday slated for Sunday, January 19, 2025.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commends Adeniyi for his pivotal role since taking leadership of the Customs Service in June 2023.

He said under his watch, the Service witnessed significant progress through the steady digitalisation and automation of its operations, a renewed commitment to professionalism, and an uplift in officers’ morale, enhancing high performance.

His leadership has enabled the NCS to surpass revenue targets substantially and bolstered trade facilitation, yielding widespread positive effects on the national economy.

Tinubu applauded the innovative anti-smuggling strategies initiated by the Customs Chief. These strategies encompass equipping the youth with new skills for alternative livelihood opportunities, fostering engagements with traditional institutions, and nurturing a culture of effective communication and mutual respect.

The President recognises the Comptroller-General’s other notable achievements, including the remarkable seizures of arms and ammunition and the revitalisation of the Comptroller-General’s Annual Conference, which aims to assess and enhance the agency’s operations.

President Tinubu affirms that Adeniyi’s extensive experience of over 30 years in service and adaptability to change has greatly enriched the Customs Service.

The President offers prayers for divine wisdom, robust health, and continued strength for Comptroller-General Adeniyi as he serves the nation.

