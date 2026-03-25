Tinubu Felicitates Aide, Anas At 60

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm felicitations to his Special Adviser on Health and a distinguished Public Health practitioner, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, on her 60th birthday.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President acknowledged the celebrant for her outstanding contributions to public health in Nigeria and for her efforts to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in maternal, newborn, and child health.

The President noted that her decades of service in different capacities around the world, coupled with her passion to make a difference in the nation’s health landscape, have significantly advanced policies that promote the well-being of Nigerians.

Tinubu also extoled her invaluable role as a trusted adviser, whose expertise and dedication continue to support the administration’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and elevate its contribution to the overall development of Nigeria.

“As you mark this milestone, I wish you good health, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to the nation,” the President said.