Tinubu, Exxonmobil Leadership Hold Talks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of ExxonMobil on Tuesday held talks at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the ExxonMobil delegation include the Chairman in Nigeria, Mr Shane Harris; outgoing President of ExxonMobil Upstream, Mr Liam Mallon; Incoming President of ExxonMobil Upstream, Mr Dan Amman and Vice Chairman of ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria, Mrs. Adesua Dozie.

Mallon in an interview said they visited Tinubu to introduce his successor and to thank Tinubu for his support to the multinational company.

He said Tinubu’s administration has been supporting the multinational.

He said: “I have been here several times but we are here for two reasons. One, I am retiring from my company and my successor, is also here with me to get introduced to His Excellency but it is a special ‘thank you’ to his excellency for his leadership, and support as Exxonmobil has transitioned out of JV (Joint Venture) but also to talk about the start of a whole new future, a whole new future for us in deep water and bringing our capabilities and potential. We are very excited about that.

“We gained strong support from this administration to make the transition of our shallow waters business to Seplat Energy. We are very excited that will unlock potential for all Nigerians.

“Secondly the administration’s support, in particular with the President’s directive to encourage investments in the deep water. This administration has been very supportive of the potential to expand low-emission oil and gas in this country. It has been very supportive.”

Amman said Exxonmobil has exciting prospects in the deep water business in the country.

He said: “We have concluded the divestment of the Joint Venture and we are looking forward now to refocusing our business on the deep water. We have a lot of exciting prospects and opportunities.

“We are looking for the opportunity to advance as quickly as possible with the support of the President’s directive, and the support of the government. We are very excited about the future here.”

