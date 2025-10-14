Tinubu Extols Ogwu For Projecting Nigeria’s Voice Globally

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the late Ambassador Joy Ogwu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York, describing her as a distinguished diplomat who projected Nigeria’s image and voice with distinction on the global stage.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised Ambassador Ogwu’s commitment to global peace, disarmament, international security, and the advancement of women’s rights.

Tinubu noted that the late diplomat, who represented Nigeria at the United Nations from May 2008 to May 2017 and passed away at the age of 79, left behind an enduring legacy of excellence and service.

He described her as “a skilled diplomat and scholar” who also served as Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where she made invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s foreign policy development and international relations scholarship.

“With inspiring dedication and skill, she presided over the UN Security Council twice, first in July 2010 and again in October 2011,” the President said.

Extending his condolences to Ambassador Ogwu’s children, grandchildren, siblings, and the wider diplomatic and academic community, President Tinubu mourned her passing as a great loss to the nation.

“Nigeria has lost a trailblazer who rose to the highest level of her vocation through excellence and hard work,” he added.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and divine comfort for all who mourn her.